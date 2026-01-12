Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) Receives GBX 459.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.17.
EVPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th.
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.
