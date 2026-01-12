Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $42.20

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Articles

