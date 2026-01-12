Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) to “Hold”

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born purchased 30,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 32,401 shares of company stock worth $262,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 306,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

