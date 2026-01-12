Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.58%.The company had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Envista by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Featured Articles

