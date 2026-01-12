Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

RBOT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $0.46. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 12.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical develops a next-generation robotic surgical system that integrates virtual reality (VR) with minimally invasive instrumentation. Its flagship offering combines ultra-slender, articulated robotic arms with a VR surgeon console, allowing physicians to perform laparoscopic procedures with enhanced precision, dexterity and visual immersion. The platform is designed to reduce patient trauma compared with traditional open or laparoscopic surgery and to expand surgeon access to challenging operative sites.

The company’s technology is intended for use across multiple surgical specialties, including general surgery, gynecology and urology.

