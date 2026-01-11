Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $761.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.