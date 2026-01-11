SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $56,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.95. The company has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $245.15 and a 12-month high of $418.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

