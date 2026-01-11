SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $56,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of GLD stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.95. The company has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $245.15 and a 12-month high of $418.45.
More SPDR Gold Shares News
- Positive Sentiment: Cooling U.S. labor market reduced Fed-tightening expectations, helping push spot gold above $4,500 and strengthening the bull case for GLD. Gold breaks $4,500 as a cooling labor market strengthens bull case
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker-than-expected December payrolls (50k vs. forecast 65k) triggered dip-buying in gold—momentum buying after NFP supports GLD near-term. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Continues to See Buyers After NFP
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. housing starts fell sharply, reinforcing recession/slowdown fears and safe-haven demand that lifted spot gold — a direct tailwind for GLD. Spot gold shoots to $4,490/oz after U.S. housing starts fall
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC projects gold could reach ~$5,050/oz in H1 2026 (with a possible H2 correction), which supports a longer-term bullish narrative for GLD holdings. Gold price could reach $5,050/oz in H1 2026, but H2 correction could be deeper – HSBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions continue to underpin gold’s safe-haven appeal, providing steady support to GLD even as markets weigh other data. Gold Steady, Underpinned by Geopolitical Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term performance writeups (e.g., 5?year returns for a $1,000 investment in GLD) reinforce GLD’s role as a portfolio hedge but are less likely to move the price intraday. $1000 Invested In SPDR Gold Shares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
- Negative Sentiment: Index rebalancing could force roughly $6.8B of futures liquidation (Jan 9–15), creating short-term selling pressure and raising the risk of a pullback for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Price Set for Pullback as $6.8B Rebalancing Begins Jan 9
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. dollar and profit-taking have caused intraday pullbacks in recent sessions; continued dollar strength would likely weigh on gold and GLD. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Key Support Levels Tested Amid US Dollar Rebound
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.