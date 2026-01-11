Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 14,722 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

XMHQ opened at $107.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

