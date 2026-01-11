Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 63,870 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,870 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

