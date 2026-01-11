Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 0.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPMO opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

