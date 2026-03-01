Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.57.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Desjardins set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at C$119.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$105.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$121.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total value of C$423,217.25. Also, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This trade represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.