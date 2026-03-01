BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $37.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.3462.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of BP by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 37.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,878.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19,800.00%.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

