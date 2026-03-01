7,984 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 318.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8,215.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $99.99.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

