Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 27,052 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 182.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 23,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,753,119.95. Following the sale, the director owned 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,184.45. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $25,767.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,507.56. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,759. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $175.56.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

