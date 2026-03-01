Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 52,280 Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 221.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Karman were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karman during the 1st quarter worth $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRMN. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Karman Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KRMN opened at $87.98 on Friday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 351.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

