Clean Energy Transition LLP Grows Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,419 shares during the quarter. Ralliant makes up approximately 2.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Ralliant were worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $45.86 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This trade represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 in the last ninety days.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.