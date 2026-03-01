Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) & Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Head-To-Head Survey

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -185.06% Rockwell Automation 11.56% 34.92% 11.53%

Volatility and Risk

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stardust Power and Rockwell Automation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($3.93) -0.87 Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 5.48 $869.00 million $8.74 46.57

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stardust Power and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 1 1 1 1 2.50 Rockwell Automation 0 10 10 2 2.64

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.63%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $418.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Stardust Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Stardust Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

