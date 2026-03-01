Critical Review: PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Can-Fite BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million 7.32 -$21.12 million ($0.03) -11.00 Can-Fite BioPharma $560,000.00 11.10 -$7.63 million ($35.80) -0.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -115.14% N/A -60.81% Can-Fite BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PyroGenesis Canada and Can-Fite BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Can-Fite BioPharma has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,268.42%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

