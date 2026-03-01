Ball Corporation $BALL Stock Position Lifted by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.5% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Ball by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ball by 34.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

BALL opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

