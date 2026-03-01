Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$256.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$256.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
