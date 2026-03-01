Critical Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 10.41% -76.56% 3.49% Alexander’s 13.24% 20.68% 2.23%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Crown Castle pays out 420.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 327.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle and Alexander’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $4.26 billion 9.16 $444.00 million $1.01 88.66 Alexander’s $213.18 million 5.64 $28.22 million $5.49 42.87

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crown Castle and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 1 9 9 1 2.50 Alexander’s 0 1 0 1 3.00

Crown Castle currently has a consensus price target of $100.02, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Crown Castle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.