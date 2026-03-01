Insider Buying: Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Insider Buys A$720,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2026

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUEGet Free Report) insider Mark Strizek bought 1,000,000 shares of Aurum Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of A$720,000.00.

Aurum Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Aurum Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurum Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project comprise the Penny South project located along the Youanmi shear system. Aurum Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurum Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurum Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.