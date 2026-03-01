Cache Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Cache Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:CCCS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

