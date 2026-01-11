Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $258.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.