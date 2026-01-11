Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 27,798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,348,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,336,000 after purchasing an additional 204,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

