Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

