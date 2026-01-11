Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 2.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $84,295,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,358 shares of company stock worth $17,517,343. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,665.79 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,735.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,623.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,076.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.