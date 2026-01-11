1,047 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Acquired by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $638.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $639.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.36 and its 200-day moving average is $605.70.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Jobs data came in softer-than-expected for gains but not weak enough to trigger recession fears; the market rallied as investors maintained Fed rate-cut expectations, supporting index-tracking funds like VOO. Stock Market Live January 9: Job Gains Disappoint, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Anyway
- Positive Sentiment: Broad markets hit record highs (S&P 500, Russell 2000), reflecting strong breadth that benefits passive ETFs like VOO. Continued risk-on flows help push the fund higher. S&P 500, Russell 2000 Soar To Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical developments (U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader) boosted defense and energy names earlier in the week, contributing to index gains that flow through to VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Log Records During First Full Week of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows the S&P 500 in a sustained bullish wave with upside targets well above current levels, supporting continued investor optimism for index exposure. S&P 500 Holds Its Bullish Pattern as the Elliott Waves Forecast 7300+
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily pre-market updates show small swings in VOO (up modestly in morning checks), reflecting that intraday moves are tracking index futures rather than fund?specific catalysts. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1-9-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and year?end chart reviews highlight structural trends and valuations that matter to long-term VOO holders but are less likely to drive immediate price swings. Top 10 Charts of 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Political rhetoric (e.g., criticism of big business) earlier in the week briefly pressured equities and caused VOO to dip; such headlines can increase volatility for large-cap index funds. Stock Market Live January 8: Trump Criticizes Big Business, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.