1,047 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Acquired by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $638.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $639.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.36 and its 200-day moving average is $605.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

