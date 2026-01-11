Hemington Wealth Management Has $100.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,189,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 13.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $100,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 330.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $47.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.