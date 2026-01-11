Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RLYB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLYB

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.05. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 2,102.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rallybio stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,031 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Rallybio worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high?unmet?need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio’s pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first?in?class or best?in?class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio’s lead programs is RBX?100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.