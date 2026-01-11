Head-To-Head Contrast: DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DPM Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alamos Gold pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DPM Metals pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and DPM Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $1.61 billion 10.90 $284.30 million $1.28 32.64 DPM Metals $606.99 million 11.95 $235.88 million $1.74 18.79

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than DPM Metals. DPM Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DPM Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and DPM Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 33.46% 12.36% 8.33% DPM Metals 39.03% 22.84% 19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alamos Gold and DPM Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 1 10 3 3.14 DPM Metals 0 1 3 4 3.38

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than DPM Metals.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

