Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th.

In other news, Director William Brennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.36 per share, with a total value of C$32,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,504,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,136,955.24. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 176,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,085 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:AIF opened at C$56.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Altus Group has a one year low of C$43.84 and a one year high of C$63.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

