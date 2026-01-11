Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

TMUS opened at $200.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at $131,680,869,063.03. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 528,471 shares of company stock valued at $118,633,941 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

