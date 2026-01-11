Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,251 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,421,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

