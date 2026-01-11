3,231 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. HSBC initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $345.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $346.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

