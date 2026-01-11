Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,139 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,084,000 after acquiring an additional 797,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Article Title

Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Article Title

DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Zacks Research

Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Article Title

DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Zacks Research

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Director Sale Article Director Sale Article 2 CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Serious safety/PR risk: reports that a DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted a 75?year?old veteran (leaving him in a coma) increase potential liability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,011 shares of company stock valued at $136,832,543. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $215.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.