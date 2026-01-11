Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,293 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $958.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $885.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total value of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 88,116 shares of company stock worth $81,923,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

