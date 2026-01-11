Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,571.40. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $971,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,984.20. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.