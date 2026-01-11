State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital set a $88.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.83.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.