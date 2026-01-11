Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $259.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

