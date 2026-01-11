Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryder System by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

R opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $180.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $200.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

