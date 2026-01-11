Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 95.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.