nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE NVT opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 29.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 26.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,563,000 after buying an additional 477,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,551,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

