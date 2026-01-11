Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,529,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 143,811 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,530,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after purchasing an additional 538,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.