Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.77. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 31,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $681,330.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 922,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,745,158.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,411.84. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,286,202. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

