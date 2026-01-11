Comparing TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 54.50 $12.37 billion N/A N/A TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 0.94 $5.00 million $0.64 23.13

This table compares Prosus and TripAdvisor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor 4.23% 14.77% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosus and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25 TripAdvisor 5 6 1 1 1.85

TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Prosus.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Prosus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

