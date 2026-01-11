Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Critical Review

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Stellus Capital Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 2.98 $116.32 million $1.53 8.83 Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.63 $45.85 million $1.09 12.04

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 146.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 36.83% 11.13% 4.83% Stellus Capital Investment 29.77% 10.72% 3.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 1 3 1 0 2.00 Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Stellus Capital Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

