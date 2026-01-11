Critical Analysis: Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) versus NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) and NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marwynn and NiCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marwynn 1 0 0 0 1.00 NiCE 2 5 8 0 2.40

NiCE has a consensus price target of $159.77, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given NiCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NiCE is more favorable than Marwynn.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marwynn $11.10 million 1.70 -$4.40 million ($0.47) -1.99 NiCE $2.88 billion 2.57 $442.59 million $8.80 13.30

This table compares Marwynn and NiCE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NiCE has higher revenue and earnings than Marwynn. Marwynn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of NiCE shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Marwynn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NiCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marwynn and NiCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marwynn -94.65% -224.54% -54.49% NiCE 19.48% 17.71% 12.40%

Summary

NiCE beats Marwynn on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marwynn

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc. (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S. FuAn’s comprehensive supply chain services include the sourcing of Asian food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages, and distributing branded goods to mainstream markets, grocery stores and wholesale/warehouse clubs in the U.S. In addition, FuAn provides supply chain consulting, and market expansion support for businesses. With a focus on sourcing Asian foods and non-alcoholic beverages, FuAn aims at becoming a leading importer and distributor of Asian foods and non-alcoholic beverages to the U.S. markets. — Indoor Home Improvement Grand Forest is an indoor home improvement supply chain provider that focuses on providing kitchen cabinets, flooring, and home improvement products sourced from international suppliers. Grand Forest strives to bring affordable luxury with both aesthetics and practicality to the living space. We focus on sourcing high-quality products from reliable overseas suppliers and distributing them to customers primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area, as we work to expand our capabilities throughout California and across the U.S. We prioritize customer satisfaction and aim to provide exceptional products and services to enhance the homes of our customers. Our principal executive office is located in Irvine, CA.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NiCE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NiCE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NiCE Ltd. in June 2016. NiCE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

