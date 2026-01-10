VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,068,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 824,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.29.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

