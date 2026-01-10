Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Head to Head Comparison

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA and Abacus Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA $19.31 billion 5.94 $6.84 billion N/A N/A Abacus Life $111.92 million 7.40 -$23.96 million $0.08 105.88

Analyst Ratings

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIA and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abacus Life 1 0 2 1 2.75

Abacus Life has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Abacus Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than AIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AIA has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIA and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA N/A N/A N/A Abacus Life 5.62% 16.90% 8.24%

Summary

Abacus Life beats AIA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

